TODAY |

Tragedy as autistic Melbourne teen found dead in bush after massive search

Source:  AAP

Missing teenager William Wall has been found dead, Victoria Police have confirmed.

William Wall Source: Supplied

The 14-year-old's body was found at Yarra Junction, east of Melbourne, near where he disappeared.

"Victoria Police can confirm the sad news that 14-year-old William Wall has been located deceased," the statement read.

They added his death is not being treated as suspicious.

His disappearance before 7am on Tuesday morning sparked an air and ground search involving about 100 personnel from Victoria Police and the State Emergency Service.

He left his Launching Place home before 7am on Tuesday to go for his daily walk in the Yarra Ranges.

The teenager told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but didn't return.

William, who had high-functioning autism, left home without his mobile phone.

The local weather deteriorated yesterday, with rain falling.

Police had urged locals to check their homes and outbuildings.

The air and ground search involved police, including some on horseback, as well as the SES and Bush Search and Rescue.

William's father was emotional as he thanked those involved in the search effort.

"The police, the SES are doing a top job, and people are getting out there and his brothers' mates are just all over the place," he said.

William has two older brothers, Jake and Harrison, and a younger sister, Sophie.

Searchers had been concentrating on the Warburton Rail Trail, which runs about 40 kilometres from Lilydale to Warburton and covers difficult terrain, and the O'Shannassy Aqueduct Trail above Warburton.

William's death comes three months after another teenage boy with non-verbal autism was rescued after two nights in freezing bushland near Mt Disappointment.

William Callaghan, 14, was found by local bushman Ben Gibbs. He was suffering from exposure and a few injuries but otherwise well.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person believed trapped inside car submerged in water in Lower Hutt
2
Bus-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth tomorrow, close enough to duck below satellites
3
Former Gloriavale member takes legal action for removal of trustees
4
Morning Briefing Sept 24: Authorities grapple with historical cases and new infections
5
Nearly 400 whales die in worst mass stranding in Australian history
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:34

Nearly 400 whales die in worst mass stranding in Australian history

'Typifies the type of leader he is' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck praised as he turns down early ticket home

Bus-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth tomorrow, close enough to duck below satellites

00:45

Grand jury indicts US police officer involved in deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home