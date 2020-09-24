Tragedy as autistic Melbourne teen found dead in bush after massive search

Missing teenager William Wall has been found dead, Victoria Police have confirmed.



William Wall Source: Supplied

The 14-year-old's body was found at Yarra Junction, east of Melbourne, near where he disappeared.



"Victoria Police can confirm the sad news that 14-year-old William Wall has been located deceased," the statement read.



They added his death is not being treated as suspicious.



His disappearance before 7am on Tuesday morning sparked an air and ground search involving about 100 personnel from Victoria Police and the State Emergency Service.



He left his Launching Place home before 7am on Tuesday to go for his daily walk in the Yarra Ranges.



The teenager told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but didn't return.



William, who had high-functioning autism, left home without his mobile phone.



The local weather deteriorated yesterday, with rain falling.



Police had urged locals to check their homes and outbuildings.



The air and ground search involved police, including some on horseback, as well as the SES and Bush Search and Rescue.



William's father was emotional as he thanked those involved in the search effort.



"The police, the SES are doing a top job, and people are getting out there and his brothers' mates are just all over the place," he said.



William has two older brothers, Jake and Harrison, and a younger sister, Sophie.



Searchers had been concentrating on the Warburton Rail Trail, which runs about 40 kilometres from Lilydale to Warburton and covers difficult terrain, and the O'Shannassy Aqueduct Trail above Warburton.



William's death comes three months after another teenage boy with non-verbal autism was rescued after two nights in freezing bushland near Mt Disappointment.

