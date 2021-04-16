TODAY |

Traffic cam catches Florida SUV driver jumping over rising drawbridge

Source:  1 NEWS

A Florida driver is likely to be charged after jumping a rising drawbridge in their SUV. 

Police are searching for the person who pulled off the dangerous stunt. Source: Daytona Beach Traffic Cam

The incident was captured on a Daytona Beach traffic camera in the early hours of Monday morning this week.

The footage shows an SUV driver crashing through a lowered safety barrier and jumping over a small gap on the rising bridge, landing safely on the other side.

Traffic camera video shows the driver speeding through the drawbridge crossing, breaking the arm and then driving over the bridge as it began to rise.

7NEWS Miami reports police think they have identified the driver and plan on pressing charges.

