Traffic cam catches Florida SUV driver jumping over rising drawbridge

A Florida driver is likely to be charged after jumping a rising drawbridge in their SUV.

The incident was captured on a Daytona Beach traffic camera in the early hours of Monday morning this week.

The footage shows an SUV driver crashing through a lowered safety barrier and jumping over a small gap on the rising bridge, landing safely on the other side.

