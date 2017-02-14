Trade on the agenda as Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 

Breakfast / Associated Press

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched a joint effort to advance women in the workplace today, then plunged into the thornier issue of trade in North America.

The neighbouring leaders, polar opposites in nearly every way, were taking up the subject in their first face-to-face meeting, with Mr Trudeau eager to build a relationship with the new US president.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and women in the workplace, but immigration is expected to be off the menu.
Mr Trump greeted Mr Trudeau with a firm handshake as he arrived at the White House on a blustery morning.

Before a private meeting, the duo posed silently before reporters, until Mr Trump suggested they shake hands for the cameras. Mr Trudeau did bring a personal gift — a photo of Mr Trump with Mr Trudeau's father, the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Mr Trump said he knew and respected Pierre Trudeau and would keep the photo in a "very special place."

At a roundtable discussion with female executives from the United States and Canada, mr Trump and Mr Trudeau announced a task force focused on women in the workforce.

Mr Trump said it was important to ensure the economy is a place where "women can work and thrive." Mr Trudeau stressed that women have had to overcome barriers to succeed in business.

Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was in attendance at the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda. The high-profile meeting is evidence of her rising policy influence.

Different world views

Mr Trudeau, age 45, and Mr Trump, age 70, have vastly different outlooks of the world.

Mr Trudeau is a liberal who champions free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. He calls himself a feminist and his Cabinet is 50 per cent women. Mr Trump has few women in his Cabinet. He has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees.

Mr Trump's order to temporarily halt entry into the US by people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, which is tied up in court, might come up during his bilateral meeting with Mr Trudeau. But Mr Trudeau is expected to focus on common economic interests.

Crucial relationship

Relations with the US are crucial as more than 75 per cent of Canada's exports go to the US, while 18 per cent of US exports go to Canada. There are fears among Canadians that they could be hurt as Mr Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Trudeau's close cooperation with Mr Trump and the first daughter on women in business could ease some worries among Canadians that the US president will enact protectionist measures that could hurt the Canadian economy. It could also alleviate some fears that Mr Trump will be as combative with Mr Trudeau as he has been with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

A Canadian official said Mr Trudeau's administration had suggested the task force, because the prime minister considers the issue of working women an important part of his agenda and economic growth plan.

"It's a smart thing if Canada proposed this," said Nelson Wiseman, a professor at the University of Toronto. "It takes attention off of NAFTA. And from ,Mr Trump's point of view, it contributes to softening Mr Trump's image, and he's got a problem with women."

Roland Paris, a former senior foreign policy to Mr Trudeau, said the prime minister needs to build a relationship with Mr Trump to ensure Canada is not shut out economically.

"The overriding priority will be for Canada to maintain secure and reliable access to the US market and the supply chains that crisscross the border," Mr Paris said.

Mr Trudeau has been preparing for the Mr Trump meeting for months. He will also meet with legislative leaders on Capitol Hill.

