Tracing contacts of man with Covid-19 who attended Melbourne protest may be impossible

A protestor who attended Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally has since tested positive for coronavirus and it may be "impossible" to identify all of their close contacts at the event.

Melbourne

The non-Indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday's protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters.

But he did develop symptoms on Sunday.



"They were potentially infectious, so the lesson about warning people not to attend applies. The directions in place that limit mass gatherings, that limit gatherings of any size to 20, are there for a reason," Prof Sutton said today.



Health officials will go through their normal processes to try and identify the man's close contacts, being people with whom he had shared more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact.



It is unclear whether he had the COVIDSafe app downloaded or switched on.



Prof Sutton admitted if he didn't, and the man spent an extended time near strangers, the department may not be able to track them down.



"If there are people around you, but you can't identify them, then they are impossible to identify," he said.



He stressed that he could not have been stronger in warning people against attending the event.



"It wasn't just a recommendation against it. The law is there, the public health direction has penalties associated with it and is law under the state of emergency."



Victoria Police opted against fining protesters on the day, given they numbered in their thousands.



"It is a matter for Victoria Police to enforce and to make a decision around how they will issue fines," Prof Sutton said.



The protester is one of eight new cases recorded in Victoria overnight.



Two cases are travellers in hotel quarantine, one is a close contact linked to the Rydges hotel cluster and another worked at Bupa Aged Care in Clayton. A toddler at a childcare centre in Parkville has tested positive and two further cases are under investigation.



The Rydges cluster now stands at 15.



The Bupa aged care staff member was not infectious while working at the facility, according to Prof Sutton.

