TPP could benefit US despite it not being part of agreement

The Trade Minister Todd McClay has confirmed that it is possible America and other countries could benefit from some provisions in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, even if they aren't formally part of the deal.

Mr McClay and Prime Minister Bill English are in Japan this week for talks with their Japanese counterparts about keeping the deal alive, in the wake of the US pulling out.

One of the sticking points to keeping the deal alive amongst the countries that are left is whether or not to change the agreement or leave it as it is.

New Zealand is in the camp of not wanting any changes.

America had pushed hard for changes around pharmaceutical patents in the negotiations and pushed for for New Zealand's single drug buying agency PHARMC to provide more information about its operations.

Mr McClay has confirmed New Zealand would still provide that higher level of detail on Pharmac regardless of whether the US was in TPP.

However, he says he thinks the majority of the changes that many countries would have to make around pharmaceuticals were already in place in New Zealand and the cost to Pharmac is quite small.