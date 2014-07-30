 

Toyota to recall 543,000 defective vehicles in USA

Toyota Motor Corporation says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the US for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp.

Toyota cars

Takata is at the centre of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles.

Toyota said today that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012.

Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash.

At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.

