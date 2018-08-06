 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Toxic red tide destroying marine life and making it hard for Florida residents to breathe

US ABC
Topics
World
Environment

The worst environmental disaster in a decade threatens 160km of Florida coastline. Source: US ABC
Topics
World
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

3

All Blacks named: Skipper Kieran Read and debutants included for Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship
4

'They were following me with their eyes' - woman tries to fight off South Auckland cows with 'wild karate', man who came to her aid has skin ripped off

5

‘Everybody in the Canterbury team could have made it’ – Steve Hansen discusses Crusaders who missed cut for All Blacks

MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:45
The quake hit the island of Lombok just before midnight on August 5.

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 91 and could go higher

Dead baby found floating in water near New York's Brooklyn Bridge

Woolworths admits hotel staff kept profiles on gamblers to keep them playing pokies
Fabiana Palhares.

Gold Coast man who killed ex with tomahawk, jumped on stomach to kill unborn child, jailed for at least 20 years

'We are starving' - message leads to rescue of 11 children from squalid desert compound in US

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A message that people were starving, believed to come from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.

Taos County Sheriff's officials said on Saturday local time the children ranging in age from one to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia - 233 kilometrers northeast of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border. They were then turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Two men were arrested during the search. Siraj Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction. Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.

It was not immediately clear Sunday (today NZT) if either had retained an attorney.

A three-year-old boy reported missing from Georgia's Clayton County since December 2017 was not among the 11 children found at the compound.

Three women, believed to be the mothers of the children, were detained and later released.

The search at the compound just a few miles from the Colorado border came amid a two-month investigation in collaboration with Clayton County authorities and the FBI, according to Hogrefe.

He said FBI agents had surveiled the area a few weeks ago but didn't find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to Hogrefe's office that initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."

The sheriff said there was reason to believe the message came from someone inside the compound.

What authorities found was what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years on the job.

Other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which Hogrefe said consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity.

The group appeared to be living at the compound for a few months, but the sheriff said it remains unclear how or why they ended up in New Mexico.

A message that people were starving in rural New Mexico led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:21
On this week’s Te Tari, The Office, the National Party Deputy takes Whena Owen on a tour.

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

Saudi Arabia orders Canadian envoy to leave over criticism of arrests of women's rights activists

Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America

Saudi Arabia today ordered the Canadian ambassador to leave the ultraconservative kingdom within 24 hours after his nation criticised the recent arrest of women's rights activists.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also said it would freeze "all new business" between the kingdom and Canada. Some 10 per cent of Canadian crude oil imports come from Saudi Arabia.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if Ambassador Dennis Horak was in the kingdom.

"Any further step from the Canadian side in that direction will be considered as acknowledgment of our right to interfere in the Canadian domestic affairs," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in an extraordinarily aggressive statement. 

"Canada and all other nations need to know that they can't claim to be more concerned than the kingdom over its own citizens."

The dispute appears centered around a tweet by Global Affairs Canada, managed by the foreign ministry, calling on the kingdom to "immediately release" women's rights activists recently detained by the kingdom.

Among those recently arrested is Samar Badawi, whose brother Raif Badawi was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for criticising clerics. His wife, Ensaf Haidar, is now living in Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland similarly tweeted about the arrests on Thursday.

"Very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi's sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia," she wrote. 

"Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi."

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Ottawa, Canada. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America