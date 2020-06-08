Townsville joyride ends with four teens dead when stolen car flips, nearly tears in half

TODAY |

A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that crashed, killing four other teenagers, in suburban Townsville in Queensland, Australia has been charged.

Police say they were not pursuing the Kia Sorrento sedan early yesterday morning when it was on the wrong side of the road and clipped a roundabout, rolled and struck a light pole.

Two girls and two boys, believed to be aged between 14 and 18, died at the scene on the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt around 4.30am.

"It looks like the vehicle has clipped a roundabout on Duckworth St causing it to roll," Superintendent Assistant District Officer Glen Pointing told reporters.

"At no stage did the police pursue that vehicle or try to intercept that vehicle."

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, as well as a count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court this month.

