Towns in Italy on lockdown amid coronavirus case clusters, two deaths

A dozen towns in northern Italy went into lockdown today, with thousands isolated in their homes after the deaths of two people infected with the new virus from China and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad.

A deserted street in the town of Codogno, near Lodi, Northern Italy. Source: Associated Press

Over 50,000 people have been isolated in their homes in Lombardy and Veneto regions, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. The mayor of Milan, the business capital of Italy, shuttered public offices.

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said "everything is under control" and that the government is maintaining "an extremely high level of precaution".

On orders from the Italian government, three Serie A games called off were: Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria, Atalanta vs. Sassuolo and Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari.

Hundreds of residents and workers who came into contact with 79 people infected in Italy are in isolation pending test results. Civil protection crews set up a tent camp outside a closed hospital in Veneto to screen medical staff for the virus.

In the town of Codogno, where the first patient identified in the northern cluster was in critical condition, closed supermarkets, restaurants and shops made main street practically a ghost town.

The few people out wore face masks, which were coveted items after selling out at pharmacies.

The president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said there were 39 confirmed cases in the region, where 10 towns received orders to suspend nonessential activities and services.

A postmortem test on a 77-year-old woman who died came back positive for the virus, though it wasn't clear if the coronavirus disease caused her death.

The Veneto region reported 12 people with the virus, including a 78-year-old man who died yesterday. Two of the region's confirmed infections were in relatives of the man who died, Veneto regional president Luca Zaia said.

Zaia said today that the contagion showed that the virus is transmitted like any flu and that trying to pinpoint a single source for the cases or to establish a link to China no longer were effective containment measures.

“You can get it from anyone," he told reporters. “We can expect to have cases of patients who had no contact" with suspected carriers. While the virus isn't particularly lethal, it can be for the elderly or people with existing conditions, he said.

Personnel carry new beds inside the hospital of Codogno, near Lodi in Northern Italy. Source: Associated Press