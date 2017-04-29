Towering sand dunes swallow home in US

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.
The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.
Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.
The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More