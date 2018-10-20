 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tourists flock to Peruvian islands to swim with sea lions

Associated Press
Topics
World
Tourism
Animals
Central and South America

Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions.

The 39 rocky islands near Lima are home to hundreds of sea lions who bathe gracefully and feast on abundant fish life that thrives in the cold-water Humboldt current.

But activists warn that the largely unregulated activity is potentially dangerous and disruptive to the wild animals and their habitat.

Peru's capital is a mandatory stop for travellers seeking out the country's better-known attractions like the Incan site of Macchu Pichu.

But the city's growing reputation for world-class cuisine has led many people to extend their stay, giving a boost to local tour operators.

Last year, more than 20,000 tourists visited the sea lions reserve, according to the government, with most stopping at Palomino island just 5 kilometres from the coast.

Last year, more than 20,000 tourists visited the sea lions reserve. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Tourism
Animals
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Eden Park's strict management turns away big concerts including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Phil Collins
2
Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20.
Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test
3
The stunning admission comes after a turbulent week for Mr Ross and the National Party.
Jami-Lee Ross admits having two affairs, one with an MP
4
Last year, more than 20,000 tourists visited the sea lions reserve.
Tourists flock to Peruvian islands to swim with sea lions
5
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man seriously injured in shark attack at Northland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Turkish police say they now have more evidence that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate.

Turkey probes whether Khashoggi remains taken from consulate
luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.

Aussie man accused of trying to throw partner off cruise ship while at sea

Malaysian ex-Deputy PM charged with abuse of power, corruption and money laundering
Prince Harry and Invictus Games executives climb Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Prince Harry climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise Invictus Games flag