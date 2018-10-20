Tourists flock to Peruvian islands to swim with sea lions

Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions.

The 39 rocky islands near Lima are home to hundreds of sea lions who bathe gracefully and feast on abundant fish life that thrives in the cold-water Humboldt current.

But activists warn that the largely unregulated activity is potentially dangerous and disruptive to the wild animals and their habitat.

Peru's capital is a mandatory stop for travellers seeking out the country's better-known attractions like the Incan site of Macchu Pichu.

But the city's growing reputation for world-class cuisine has led many people to extend their stay, giving a boost to local tour operators.