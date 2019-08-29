TODAY |

Tourists film as ash, lava spew from erupting volcano on Italian island

Associated Press
The Stromboli volcano has erupted, spewing fiery chunks of lava onto the tiny Italian island and alarming residents and tourists.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology says a strong volcanic explosion just after noon Wednesday (local time) sent flaming lava rolling down the volcano's slopes to the edge of the sea. A similarly spectacular eruption in July on Stromboli killed an Italian hiker.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Some small fires were reported near one of the Mediterranean island's hamlets.

Stromboli, population 400, is 217 kilometres southeast of Naples in the Aeolian archipelago and is one of three active Italian volcanoes.

Rumbling almost continuously, Stromboli sends out streams of lava, whose red-hot glows can be seen from offshore at night.

Tourists filmed the dramatic explosion of the Stromboli volcano. Source: Associated Press
