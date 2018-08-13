 

Tourist killed by hippo hours after fisherman mauled to death in Kenya

Associated Press
A Chinese tourist was attacked and killed by a hippo while taking pictures on the edge of Lake Naivasha in Kenya's Rift Valley, just hours after a local fisherman was mauled to death in the same area, authorities said today.

A second Chinese tourist was injured in the incident yesterday night and received treatment in the local hospital in Naivasha, 91 kilometres miles southeast of Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

In the same area, a Kenyan fisherman was attacked by another hippo a few kilometres from where the incident with the Chinese tourists occurred, a police official said.

"The man was bitten on the chest and his injuries were serious and he died minutes after he was retrieved from the lake," said Rift Valley Head of Criminal investigations Gideon Kibunja.

The deaths brought to six the number people who have been killed by hippos around Lake Naivasha so far this year.

Wildlife service spokesman Paul Udoto said the circumstances are not clear in which the two Chinese tourists were attacked. He said attacks on tourists are rare because they are usually protected by guides.

He said hippos and lone buffalos pose the greatest danger to humans and there have been many attacks in which civilians and even rangers have lost their lives.

Source: istock.com
1 NEWS
A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane performed a forced landing in a field near Ohakea Air Force Base this morning after its engine failed.

There were two RNZAF personnel onboard, a spokesperson said, and neither were injured in the landing.

The plane involved was a T-6 Texas aircraft which the spokesperson said is "maintained and flown by RNZAF for ceremonial and display purposes".

The aircraft reportedly suffered from engine issues and was forced to land short of the runway.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called, but they have since been stood down.

A T-6 Texas aircraft after it crash landed at Ohakea Air Force Base.
Source: 1 NEWS
Four people injured, one critically, following three-car crash in South Auckland

1 NEWS
Four people have been injured, one critically, following a three-car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Two people have received serious injuries and another has received moderate injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Several occupants remain trapped in vehicles after the incident, and two of the vehicles involved in the crash have gone down a bank.

Diversions are in place at Kingseat and Irwin Roads, and Kingseat and Glenbrook Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.


Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
