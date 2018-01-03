 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tourist fatally struck by lightning in Northern Territory was carrying metal tripod

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian man was fatally struck by lightning while at hiking in Australia's Northern Territory on Monday.

Antony Van Der Meer was fatally struck by lightning in Australia on Monday.

Antony Van Der Meer was fatally struck by lightning in Australia on Monday.

Source: Facebook

Adelaide man, Antony Van Der Meer, 35, was hiking with four family members at the Kings Canyon Rim Walk when he was hit by lightning on Monday evening.

He died of his injuries at the scene

"The other four family members were not injured but have suffered extreme shock," a Norther Territory Police spokesperson told nine.com.au.

It is believed Mr Van Der Meer was carrying a metal tripod, as he and his family were looking for a spot to capture the storm on camera.

"The party was about one kilometre from the carpark when the bolt hit them," Superintendent Pauline Vicary said.

"Understandably, they were extremely distressed with the loss of a family member."

Superintendent Vicary said efforts to retrieve Mr Van Der Meer's body were hampered by heaving rain and flash flooding brought on by ex-Tropical Cyclone Hylda.

It was recovered late on Monday night. 

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:08
1
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

00:16
2
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

3
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

4
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.

Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

5
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 08: Eva Longoria attends the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 