Tougher penalties for fake doctors in Australia

AAP
Raffaele Di Paolo failed to get into medical school but it didn't stop him claiming to be a fertility specialist.

For more than a decade, Di Paolo told vulnerable women in Victoria and Queensland he was a qualified gynaecologist and obstetrician when he was, in fact, a homeopath.

He performed a range of treatments and tests on his patients, including using a needle to remove semen from a man's testicles without anaesthetic and injecting homeopathic substances into women's stomachs and buttocks. 

The con landed him in prison.

The authority responsible for the registration of medical professionals, however, could only impose a $29,000 fine.

From today, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority will be able to impose tougher penalties, including a maximum jail term of three years on those pretending to be a registered practitioner.

Fines will be doubled per offence from $31,000 to $62,000 for an individual and from $62,000 to $125,000 for a corporation.

Source: istock.com
07:37
