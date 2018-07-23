 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tougher measures on the cards after NSW prison guard suspended over alleged affair with cop killer

AAP
Topics
World
Australia

Tougher measures could be enforced to stop NSW prison guards and inmates getting involved in inappropriate relationships, says the state government.

Glenn McEnallay.
Glenn McEnallay. The NSW police officer was murdered in April 2002. Source: Australian Police

NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott said he was "appalled" by the revelation a female prison guard at a NSW mid-north coast jail was suspended amid claims she was in a sexual relationship with a convicted cop-killer.

"I am keen to see what options we could implement to ensure this is never allowed to happen again," Mr Elliott told AAP in a statement today.

The guard was reportedly involved with Sione Penisini, who is serving a 36-year sentence for the Sydney murder of Senior Constable Glenn McEnallay in 2002.

Mr Elliott will be meeting with Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin to discuss the allegations.

The minister has also spoken and apologised to Senior Constable McEnallay's mother who was angered by the allegations.

It is not a criminal offence for an officer to be in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate but it is a breach of the CSNSW code of conduct, a spokesperson told AAP.

"CSNSW does not tolerate this sort of behaviour and there have been only a very small number of staff who have engaged in this conduct," the spokesperson said.

Prison staff must pass several screenings including criminal record checks before being assessed as suitable for employment and once employed, must maintain personal and professional boundaries, the spokesperson added.

Allegations of misconduct are referred to the professional standards branch and if evidence of inappropriate contact is found, officers are immediately suspended pending a full investigation.

Inmates who manipulate or engage with staff in an inappropriate way are also penalised and can be placed in higher classification prisons, CSNSW says.

Senior Constable McEnallay was shot four times in the chest and head after pursuing a stolen car at Hillsdale in March 2002. He died of his wounds in hospital a week later.

Four men were jailed over the killing, including Penisini, who pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger.

Penisini was transferred to another prison after the allegations arose.

Topics
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
2

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
5

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:15
At least 74 people are dead following the horrifying fires near Athens.

Desperate dad searching for missing nine-year-old twin girls after wildfires rage near Greek capital
00:42
Father-of-three Markeis McGlockton was shot in the torso after pushing a man to the ground.

'Sanctioning a murder' - heartbroken family of man killed in parking dispute wants gunman charged

Potholes responsible for deaths of 10 people a day last year in India

Bad dogs die young, many from euthanasia - British study
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'