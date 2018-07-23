Tougher measures on the cards after NSW prison guard suspended over alleged affair with cop killer

Tougher measures could be enforced to stop NSW prison guards and inmates getting involved in inappropriate relationships, says the state government.

Glenn McEnallay. The NSW police officer was murdered in April 2002. Source: Australian Police

NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott said he was "appalled" by the revelation a female prison guard at a NSW mid-north coast jail was suspended amid claims she was in a sexual relationship with a convicted cop-killer.



"I am keen to see what options we could implement to ensure this is never allowed to happen again," Mr Elliott told AAP in a statement today.



The guard was reportedly involved with Sione Penisini, who is serving a 36-year sentence for the Sydney murder of Senior Constable Glenn McEnallay in 2002.



Mr Elliott will be meeting with Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin to discuss the allegations.



The minister has also spoken and apologised to Senior Constable McEnallay's mother who was angered by the allegations.



It is not a criminal offence for an officer to be in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate but it is a breach of the CSNSW code of conduct, a spokesperson told AAP.



"CSNSW does not tolerate this sort of behaviour and there have been only a very small number of staff who have engaged in this conduct," the spokesperson said.



Prison staff must pass several screenings including criminal record checks before being assessed as suitable for employment and once employed, must maintain personal and professional boundaries, the spokesperson added.



Allegations of misconduct are referred to the professional standards branch and if evidence of inappropriate contact is found, officers are immediately suspended pending a full investigation.



Inmates who manipulate or engage with staff in an inappropriate way are also penalised and can be placed in higher classification prisons, CSNSW says.



Senior Constable McEnallay was shot four times in the chest and head after pursuing a stolen car at Hillsdale in March 2002. He died of his wounds in hospital a week later.



Four men were jailed over the killing, including Penisini, who pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger.

