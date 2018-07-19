 

Tough piece of steak Aussie woman served led to partner's death, murder trial hears

AAP

A Queensland woman accused of murdering her de facto partner and dumping his torso on the side of a road claimed he attacked her when she served him a tough steak, a court has heard.

Lindy Yvonne Williams, 60, is on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court for murdering George Gerbic on the Sunshine Coast in 2013 and setting his remains on fire.

Steak (file picture).

Williams claimed Mr Gerbic may have fatally hit his head after slipping on her blood from a cut he had inflicted as she tried to defend herself during a fight in the kitchen of their Tanawha home.

In a police re-enactment played to the jury, Williams said the deceased came home angry at about 10pm.

She served him dinner, for him to throw his tray of food up after complaining his steak was tough, she claimed.

The court heard he lunged at her with a knife, cutting her arm.

"I just picked the stool up, trying to hit him to get him off me," Williams said during the July 2014 re-enactment.

"I had a whole lot of blood here.

"He slips and then falls back. I don't know where he hit his head but I heard a 'bang'.

"But by this time, I'm already down to the second bedroom there."

She told police she locked herself in the bedroom, emerging the next day to see him on the kitchen floor.

She said she left and returned two days later to find his body missing its head, legs and hands wrapped in plastic in a bathroom.

Williams has pleaded guilty to interfering with his corpse after admitting to dumping the torso by Cedar Pocket Road near Gympie and setting fire to the grassy area.

The trial continues today.

