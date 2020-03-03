TODAY |

Tough law comes into force for drunk or drugged drivers in New South Wales

NSW drivers caught with illegal drugs and alcohol in their system will face harsher penalties because of a new law honouring four children who were killed by a drunk and drugged driver in Sydney's northwest last year.

The Four Angels Law that comes into force today was named after siblings Antony, Angelina and Sienna Abdallah and their cousin Veronique Sakr, who died when a car mounted the footpath at Oatlands and ploughed into the children who were on their way to buy ice cream.

Their families said the Four Angels Law was an important legacy for their children and will help to put a stop to road trauma.

Mother of three of the children, Leila Abdallah, said no one deserved to die "the way our kids did, to drugs, alcohol and speeding".

"This law is their legacy to put a stop to more tragedies, pain and suffering," she said.

Roads Minister Andrew Constance said drivers were 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash if they were under the influence of both alcohol and illegal drugs.

"The Four Angels Law sends a clear message to drivers that this reckless and life-threatening behaviour will not be tolerated in NSW, and they will now face harsher penalties," he said.

Anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol now faces losing their licence for at least 12 months, with police able to impose vehicle sanctions for high-range combined first offences and all second and subsequent offences.

