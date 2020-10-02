TODAY |

Touching tribute sees police dog named in honour of slain NZ-born officer Matt Ratana

Source:  1 NEWS

UK police have paid tribute to New Zealand-born officer Matt Ratana in the cutest way.

Police pup Ratana. Source: Thames Valley Police Federation/Facebook

Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was killed by a man who was being detained in Croydon, South London, last month.

It's understood the suspect was being searched and given a Covid-19 test, before allegedly producing a weapon and firing at Ratana's chest, before turning the gun on himself.

Matt Ratana from Hawke’s Bay was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect at a police station in Croydon. Source: Breakfast

Honouring the fallen officer, Thames Valley Police Federation introduced the gorgeous pooch in a Facebook post.

"Chris's colleague Daz Gobie also picked up a pup this week, named Ratana, after Sgt Matt Ratana, our fallen Met Police colleague. Great stuff."

Cressida Dick paid tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana after he was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre. Source: Breakfast

