Touching tribute sees police dog named in honour of slain NZ-born officer Matt Ratana

UK police have paid tribute to New Zealand-born officer Matt Ratana in the cutest way.

Police pup Ratana. Source: Thames Valley Police Federation/Facebook

Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was killed by a man who was being detained in Croydon, South London, last month.

It's understood the suspect was being searched and given a Covid-19 test, before allegedly producing a weapon and firing at Ratana's chest, before turning the gun on himself.

Honouring the fallen officer, Thames Valley Police Federation introduced the gorgeous pooch in a Facebook post.

"Chris's colleague Daz Gobie also picked up a pup this week, named Ratana, after Sgt Matt Ratana, our fallen Met Police colleague. Great stuff."