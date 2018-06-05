'Totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!' Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself over Russia investigation

President Donald Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the special counsel Russia probe overnight declaring he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself and attacking the investigation as "totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!"

Trump's comments on Twitter came a day after attorney Rudy Giuliani played down the possibility that the president could pardon himself, suggesting he might have that authority but would be unwise to use it.

"Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment," Giuliani, a member of Trump's legal team, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, local time. "And he has no need to do it, he's done nothing wrong."

On Twitter, Trump said: "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?"

He then again decried special counsel Robert Mueller's probe as a "never ending Witch Hunt."

Trump later added that the "appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!"

Trump's legal team is making clear that it will combat any effort to force the president to testify in front of a grand jury. Giuliani on Sunday underscored one of the main arguments in a newly unveiled letter sent by Trump's lawyers to Mueller back in January: A president can't be given a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election.

But Giuliani, in a series of television interviews, broke with one of their bolder arguments in the letter that a president could not have committed obstruction of justice because he has ultimate authority over any federal investigation.

Yet the former New York City mayor, who was not on the legal team when the letter was written, added that Trump "probably does" have the power to pardon himself, an assertion challenged by legal scholars. He says the president's legal team hasn't discussed that option, which many observers believe could plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis.

"I think the political ramifications would be tough," Giuliani told ABC's "This Week." ''Pardoning other people is one thing, pardoning yourself is tough."

Trump has issued two unrelated pardons in recent days and discussed others, a move that has been interpreted as a possible signal to allies ensnared in the Russia probe.

The letter is dated Jan. 29 and addressed to Mueller from John Dowd, a Trump lawyer who has since resigned from the legal team. Mueller has requested an interview with the president to determine whether he had criminal intent to obstruct the investigation into his associates' possible links to Russia's election interference.

Giuliani said Sunday that a decision about an interview would not be made until after Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, and he cast doubt that it would occur at all.