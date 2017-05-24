Total of seven people arrested over Manchester terror attack

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed seven people have been arrested in conjunction with the Manchester terror attack and remain in custody for questioning.

"We have been carrying out searches at an address in the Moss Side area during which a controlled explosion took place," the statement reads.

"As it stands, six men, and one woman have been arrested in conjunction with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning."

Earlier this morning a Libyan security spokesman said the father of the Manchester bomber was been arrested in Tripoli.

Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.

This takes the total number of arrests to seven, including two of the bomber's brothers who were previously arrested.

Abedi, 22, was a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

Meanwhile, the glitzy, star-filled London premiere of Wonder Woman has been scrapped following the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday night (local time).

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe.

Warner Bros said in a statement today that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.