TODAY |

Torrential rains kill another 42 people in India

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

Monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people dying in the past 24 hours, officials said yesterday.

At least 35 people died from rain-related causes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven died in the eastern state of Bihar, officials said.

The latest toll came days after reports of at least 59 fatalities in the past week amid forecasts that heavy rains would continue today.

Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department in Uttar Pradesh, said yesterday that 17 people in the state were injured and being treated in hospitals. At least 29 houses collapsed because of heavy rain, she said.

In Bihar, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratay Amrit said four people were killed on the outskirts of the state capital, Patna, when a huge tree fell on the three-wheeler they were sitting in to avoid being drenched. Three other people were killed in the state's Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains.

More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes shelter from the rain under a cart in Prayagraj. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Auckland sportswear store apologises to people who saw porn video on store's screen
2
Japan erupts with joy after Rugby World Cup upset against Ireland
3
New Government guidelines aim to stop tide of construction firm collapses
4
Police still hunting gunman after police car stolen at gunpoint and crashed in Ohakune
5
Grinning Eddie Jones gives cheeky update on Owen Farrell after monster hit that led to red card
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Two dead, two injured in Mexico after rollercoaster derails

Facebook to trial hiding likes for Australian users, like Instagram

RWC: 'Ireland help make history but not as they planned'
01:51

Sydney oysters learn to protect themselves against effects of climate change