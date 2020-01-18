Torrential rain causes havoc in southeast Queensland

Major highways remain cut, theme parks have closed and dozens of vehicles have been swamped as up to 300mm of torrential rain bucketed down on southeast Queensland overnight.

Two people have been rescued after trying to drive through floodwater on the Gold Coast, with police receiving more than 50 reports of flooded roads across the city on this morning.

The deluge hit the Gold Coast the hardest with 325mm of rain falling at Loders Creek and more than 200mm in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

According to the weather bureau, triple the monthly rainfall has fallen on the Gold Coast in the past 12 hours.

The M1 remains closed at Helensvale as emergency crews try to pump floodwater away. Heavy trucks are being allowed to pass through, but cars continue to be diverted.

Theme parks Warner Bros Movie World, Dreamworld and Whitewater World Theme Park have closed to the public.

"Please be aware that due to severe weather and flooding, Warner Bros. Movie World will be closed today for the safety of our guests and team members," Village Roadshow said in a social media post.

The State Emergency Service (SES) has been called to more than 150 jobs across the Gold Coast in the past 12 hours.

The slow-moving cell is now impacting northern NSW as the storm cell moves offshore, but more rain has been forecast for the region across the weekend.