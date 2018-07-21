 

Tornadoes cut a swathe through Iowa

US ABC

Dozens of tornadoes destroyed homes and businesses and left more than a dozen people injured.
The Rescue Co-ordination Centre started a search after the Robinson helicopter disappeared from its tracking system.

Wreckage spotted, investigation launched after helicopter with one on board crashes at Lake Wanaka

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

Blake Green of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors lose Blake Green for crucial clash with Storm due to rib injury

The National Party leader says about 10,000 people have attended his nationwide public meetings which wrapped up in Tauranga.

Surviving on benefits, young people leaving - Simon Bridges hears what worries Kiwis on his roadshow

Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update