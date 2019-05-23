TODAY |

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Missouri

Associated Press
A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage today, according to the National Weather Service.

The service reported that a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was seen over Jefferson City at 11:43pm Wednesday (local time), moving northeast at 64 km/h.

No fatalities have been reported but Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said they have received multiple calls of people being trapped in their homes.

"We have identified several people that are injured as a result of this. We are receiving multiple calls for people being trapped in their homes," Williams said.

Williams spoke from the Cole County Sheriff's office, where debris such as insulation, roofing shingles and metal pieces lay on the ground outside the front doors.

Power outages are being reported in parts of the city.

"More dangerous severe weather - tornadoes and flash flooding -expected overnight," according to a tweet from Missouri Public Safety.


    There have been no reported fatalities. Source: Associated Press
