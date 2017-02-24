 

Topless woman interrupts speech as she barges in to National Front press conference in Paris

A Femen protester interrupted a press conference held by National Front Leader Marine Le Pen by shouting "Marine, fictitious feminist".

The crowd broke into applause when the Femen protester was carried out of the press conference.
The topless protester ran into the press conference yelling at Le Pen while the French presidential candidate spelled out France's foreign policy should she be elected the next President of France.

The protester was taken away by security and Le Pen resumed her speech.

Carrying on despite the interruption, the candidate from the anti-European Union, anti-immigration National Front party said "the policies of France are to be decided in Paris and no ally, no treaty, no alliance will decide in French policies in its place."

With Europe's migrant influx and fears of Islamic extremism on many voters' minds, polls show high support for the tough-on-security platform of conservative former Prime Minister Francois Fillon and the nationalist campaign of far-right leader Le Pen.

However, Fillon has stumbled on allegations of fake taxpayer-funded jobs for his wife and children - particularly damaging for someone pledging to slash public spending.

Le Pen, who came in third in the 2012 race, is facing financial investigations too.

And while she hopes to ride a wave of anti-establishment, anti-European Union sentiment to power, numerous critics fear her world view is racist and dangerous.

