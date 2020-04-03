TODAY |

Top US scientists now urging everyone to wear face masks when venturing outside home

Source:  Associated Press

The White House says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving the home, especially around other people. 

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

President Donald Trump, however, is calling it voluntary. 

"I'm choosing not to do it," he said.

The latest guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings such as t-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their noses and mouths. 

"From recent studies we know that the transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood," President Trump said. 

Though some people have already begun acquiring or creating face masks on their own, the administration's new guidance may test the market's ability to accommodate the surge in demand. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some people have been refused entry into supermarkets for not wearing masks. Source: 1 NEWS

Medical-grade masks, especially N95 masks, are to be reserved for those on the front lines of trying to contain the pandemic. 

Earlier today, the president also directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, to prevent export of the N95 masks to Canada and Latin America. 

He cited the Defence Protection Act in an effort to replenish the country's own supply. 

The policy change comes as public health officials are concerned that those without symptoms can spread the virus which causes Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials are watching closely with new research underway into how Covid-19 is transmitted. Source: 1 NEWS


