Top US political pundit apologises for making Nazi analogy about Bernie Sanders' caucus victory

MSNBC's Chris Matthews apologised today to Bernie Sanders for comparing the Democratic senator's win in the Nevada caucus to the Nazi takeover of France.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Source: Associated Press

Matthews' self-described “bad” analogy deepened the discontent that the presidential candidate and his supporters have been feeling lately toward the cable network, one that is usually friendly territory for liberals.

“Sen. Sanders, I'm sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner,” Matthews said at the opening of his show, “Hardball,” on Monday evening (local time).

He said he'd try to do a better job elevating the debate this campaign season. He made the Nazi remark during his network's coverage of Nevada results on Saturday night.

Even before Matthews' analogy, a report in The New York Post said the Vermont senator had confronted MSNBC's president, Phil Griffin, before the Las Vegas debate last week and said the network had not been fair to his campaign. MSNBC would not comment on the story.

In some respects, it recalls tweets of protest that come from President Donald Trump when he hears things he doesn't like on Fox News Channel, the network where many of his fans congregate.

MSNBC has a liberal prime-time lineup led by Rachel Maddow, while conservatism reigns at Fox, led by Sean Hannity.

Matthews had said Saturday that he was reminded of a French general reporting to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill that France had fallen to Germany in the summer of 1940.

“Churchill says, ‘how can it be over? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over,'” Matthews said. “He said, ‘it’s over.'”

Sanders' communications chief, Mike Casca, tweeted that he “never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a Jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the Nazis to the third Reich. But here we are.”

It wasn't even the only Nazi reference on the network last week. Chuck Todd had earlier read from a commentary in the digital publication The Bulwark that compared Sanders supporters to a “digital brownshirt brigade” that hounded opponents and enforced discipline — much like Trump's.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace also commented about how the Sanders campaign, like Trump's, had engaged in the “dark arts” of abusing and bullying the press.

“What do we miss in terms of paying attention to a squeaky, angry minority and ignoring the majority?” she said.