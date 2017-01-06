 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Top US intelligence boss reaffirms Russian election interference theory

share

Source:

US ABC

James Clapper also took a shot at President-elect Trump, who has tried to pour cold water on Russia's involvement.
Source: US ABC

Related

North America

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The Black Caps batsman came out early in the innings but he stamped his mark on the Bay Oval pitch very quickly.

As it happened: Bangladesh fizzle out in chase after Colin Munro's heroic century carries Black Caps

2
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Joth Wilson was found laying unconscious under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queenstone at 2am on New Year's Day.

Police find no evidence of gay hate crime against Kiwi found critically injured under bridge in Queensland

01:07
5
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ