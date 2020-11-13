Top US infectious disease expert says nation can stop Covid-19 without lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert said the United States is in "a very, very difficult situation" with Covid-19, after experiencing 10 million infections and more than 240,000 deaths.

But he expressed hope about the prospects for a successful vaccine, saying "we are fortunate because the first one out of the gate is more than 90 percent, probably close to 95 percent effective."

He also said a second vaccine that's currently being developed may be successful as well.

"If this was 15, 20 years ago, it would have taken a few years to get to where we are now," he said.

Fauci spoke at Washington's National Cathedral at a virtual event about prospects for a second wave of the virus and a vaccine.

Earlier today, he said he doesn’t believe the United States will need to go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing.

He said the vaccine now being developed by Pfizer may be deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June “the ordinary citizen should be able to get” a vaccine.

In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include “universal” wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but “it really does make a difference.”

Fauci’s message echoes that of President-elect Joe Biden, who this week signalled strongly that fighting the raging pandemic will be the immediate priority of his new administration.

Today, Fauci also said much is still unknown about the virus, including how long a person can be protected against it. Fauci said there have been instances where a person who was infected, recovered, but was reinfected.