 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Top Trump aide resigns after allegations of spousal abuse

share

Source:

Associated Press

One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides resigned today following allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him by his two ex-wives.

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, centre, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order.

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, centre, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order.

Source: Associated Press

Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false."

Mr Porter said photos published of his former spouses — in which one appears to have a black eye — were "given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described."

Mr Porter added in a written statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign." He said he will leave the White House after a transition period.

Mr Porter's former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Mr Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the Daily Mail that he choked and punched her during the five years they were husband and wife.

Mr Porter's second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the Daily Mail how Porter once dragged her naked and wet from the shower to yell at her. She filed a protective order against him. 

Mr Porter, 40, has been credited with working with White House chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president.

His influence growing in recent months, Mr Porter was often seen with Mr Trump when the president travelled and as he signed legislation or proclamations.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

2

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

5

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 