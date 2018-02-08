Top Trump aide resigns after allegations of spousal abuse

One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides resigned today following allegations of domestic abuse levelled against him by his two ex-wives.

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, centre, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order. Source: Associated Press

Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false."

Mr Porter said photos published of his former spouses — in which one appears to have a black eye — were "given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described."

Mr Porter added in a written statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign." He said he will leave the White House after a transition period.

Mr Porter's former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Mr Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the Daily Mail that he choked and punched her during the five years they were husband and wife.

Mr Porter's second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the Daily Mail how Porter once dragged her naked and wet from the shower to yell at her. She filed a protective order against him.

Mr Porter, 40, has been credited with working with White House chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president.