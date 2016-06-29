 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Top Trump advisers to discuss pulling out from climate deal

share

Source:

Associated Press

Top White House advisers are expected to discuss tomorrow whether the United States should withdraw from the landmark international climate deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration.

Dr Jan Wright says the government needs to be clearer on what it's going to do to help fix these concerns.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to renegotiate the accord, but he has wavered on the issue since winning the presidency.

His top officials have appeared divided about what to do about the deal, under which the United States pledged to significantly reduce planet-warming carbon emissions in the coming decade.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of the oil company Exxon, said at his Senate confirmation hearing in January that he supports staying in the deal.

But Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has said the Paris pact "is a bad deal for America" that will cost jobs.

The officials are expected to meet tomorrow afternoon. Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, will meet separately earlier in the day with Pruitt and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

The Paris accord, signed by nearly 200 nations in 2015, was never ratified by the Senate due to the staunch oppositions of Republicans.

It therefore does not have the force of a binding treaty, and the United States could potentially withdraw from the deal without legal penalty.

A senior administration official said the president's inclination has been to leave the pact, but Ivanka Trump set up a review process to make sure he received information from experts in the public and private sector before a making a decision.

The official requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The White House deliberations would come the day before Tillerson is set to travel to Alaska for an Arctic Summit council amid concerns from other nations that the Trump administration will undermine global efforts to address climate change in the Arctic, where rising temperatures are having a disproportionate effect.

Related

North America

02:21
The US president says the restrictions on American energy through Barack Obama’s policies are "job-killing" regulations.

'We’re putting an end to the war on coal' – Donald Trump curbs Obama’s climate change policies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

00:15
2
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

3
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

00:23
4
Locals had to do some digging to identify this huge carcass that washed up on a Napier beach.

Watch: Napier locals left confused after bizarre carcass washes up on Westshore beach

00:29
5
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust


Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ