Top Trump advisers to discuss pulling out from climate deal

Top White House advisers are expected to discuss tomorrow whether the United States should withdraw from the landmark international climate deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to renegotiate the accord, but he has wavered on the issue since winning the presidency.

His top officials have appeared divided about what to do about the deal, under which the United States pledged to significantly reduce planet-warming carbon emissions in the coming decade.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of the oil company Exxon, said at his Senate confirmation hearing in January that he supports staying in the deal.

But Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has said the Paris pact "is a bad deal for America" that will cost jobs.

The officials are expected to meet tomorrow afternoon. Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, will meet separately earlier in the day with Pruitt and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

The Paris accord, signed by nearly 200 nations in 2015, was never ratified by the Senate due to the staunch oppositions of Republicans.

It therefore does not have the force of a binding treaty, and the United States could potentially withdraw from the deal without legal penalty.

A senior administration official said the president's inclination has been to leave the pact, but Ivanka Trump set up a review process to make sure he received information from experts in the public and private sector before a making a decision.

The official requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.