Top secret Aussie documents found in filing cabinet sold at second hand store

AAP

The Prime Minister's department in Australia has launched an urgent investigation into secret and highly sensitive cabinet documents that were discovered in two old filing cabinets bought at a second-hand shop in Canberra.

It's a national security breach which beggars belief.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cabinet papers are usually not publicly released until 20 years after their production.

But the ABC has uncovered thousands of documents, some classified "top secret", covering five governments over a decade.

The filing cabinets sat unopened for some months in the home of the buyer who eventually decided to drill them open.

The ABC said yesterday the cabinets had been sold at a second-hand shop which stocked ex-government furniture and were cheap because they were locked and came without keys.

A Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet spokesperson said the secretary had initiated an urgent investigation into the disposal of the filing cabinets.

Experts suggested to AAP the filing cabinets could have only come from one of two departments - Finance and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) - and would have been the responsibility of either a minister or a very senior bureaucrat.

One document points to an audit showing the Australian Federal Police lost almost 400 national security files over five years.

The loss of the documents, which had been through the national security committee of cabinet between 2008 and 2013, was uncovered in an audit by the DPMC.

The papers also included a document that stated 195 top-secret codeword-protected and sensitive documents had been left in the office of former Labor government minister Penny Wong when Labor lost the 2013 election.

