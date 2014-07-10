 

Top Russian cybersecurity firm manager arrested in Moscow

A manager at Russia's biggest cybersecurity firm in charge of investigating hacking attacker has been arrested.

Handcuffs (File picture).

Kaspersky Lab confirmed reports in Russia's respected Kommersant newspaper that Ruslan Stoyanov, head of its computer incidents investigations unit, was arrested in December. Kommersant said that Stoyanov was arrested along with a senior Russian FSB intelligence officer and that they both face charges of treason.

Kaspersky's spokeswoman, Maria Shirokova, said in a statement that Stoyanov's arrest "has nothing to do with Kaspersky Lab and its operations."

She said the company has no details of the charges Stoyanov faces, but added that the investigation dates back to the time before Stoyanov was hired by Kaspersky.

Stoyanov's previous jobs, listed on the LinkedIn website, include a position at the Cyber Crime Unit at the Russian Interior Ministry in the early 2000s.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential election through hacking, to help Donald Trump win the vote, claims that Russia has rejected.

US and EU officials also have accused Russia of hacking other Western institutions and voiced concern that Russia may try to influence this year's elections in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

It wasn't immediately clear if the arrests are somehow linked to these allegations.

