Top end British fashion label Burberry destroys $50 million worth of product

Top end British fashion label Burberry destroyed around $50 million worth of its product line last year - to protect its brand.
Fashion firms including Burberry burn unwanted items to prevent them being stolen or sold cheaply.
However Burberry say they have processes in place to minimise the amount of excess stock produced.
It takes the total value of goods destroyed in the past five years to a whopping $200 million.
