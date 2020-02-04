'Too much to handle' - Sydney woman distraught grandchildren fatally struck down by alleged drink-driver

The grandmother of the children killed by an alleged drink-driver as they were going to get ice cream in Sydney's west says the pain of the tragedy is "too much to handle".

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene in Oatlands on Saturday night alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.

Grandmother Georgette Abdallah today visited the site and thanked the hundreds of people who have supported the family.

"Thank you everyone for supporting us," she told reporters.

"Please pray for us. Pray for my son and his wife and all of us. That's too much to handle. Give us strength."

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

Rugby league stalwart Tim Mannah says he is "heartbroken" by the news.

Mannah, who played more than 200 games for the Parramatta Eels, said he had always admired his cousin, Danny Abdallah, who is the grieving father of the three siblings.

"I have looked up to my cousin Danny since I was a kid," he wrote on Instagram.

"His wife, Leila, is an actual hero. She raises six kids with ease and grace. Her life revolves around them. And just like that, they've lost three children."

Rugby league star Tim Mannah, the cousin of the children's father Danny Abdallah, took to Instagram to reveal his heartbreak over the news. Source: Instagram / Tim Mannah

Mother Leila Geagea visited the scene yesterday, telling reporters that she could forgive Davidson.

"I think in my heart I forgive him. But I want the court to be fair. I'm not going to hate him because that's not who we are," she told reporters.

"It feels very unreal. I feel like I'm still waiting for them to come home."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning said the tragedy was unthinkable.

"I just pray for their strength as a family. They will be grieving beyond imagination," he told reporters.

Davidson's parents last night said they were devastated and their son was deeply remorseful.

"Those poor families have lost their children. No words can help them and I'm so sorry to them," Allan Davidson told Nine News.

Hundreds of people have visited the crash site in Oatlands to lay flowers and show support for the grieving families.