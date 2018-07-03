'Too high-risk' - No attempts to rescue Thai boys stuck in cave today

Following a conference with Chiang Rai's Governor, Narongsak Osottanakorn, it has been revealed that no attempt will be made to rescue the trapped Thai soccer team today.

Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing. Source: Associated Press

Earlier reports suggested that an attempt to free the 12 boys and their coach would be made today, but the governor denied these rumours.

"No. They cannot dive at this time."

We [will] try to set the best plan. If the risk is minimal, we will try. We are afraid of the weather and the oxygen in the cave. We have to try to set the plan and find which plan is the best," said the governor.

One volunteer rescuer died in an effort to distribute oxygen tanks throughout the cave, when he himself ran out of oxygen and passed out underwater.

The governor says they will need to "test the plan" once they have decided upon it. He added that the boys have "already learned" to dive, reports The Guardian.

But pressure continues to mount as predicted heavy rains may complicate any rescue efforts.

"If it rains, and the situation is not good, we will try to bring the boys out."

Osottanakorn says he speaks to the families every day and asks if they want him to bring out the children right now.

Letters that family members have written, have been delivered to the boys.

Other avenues of rescue are being explored by American engineer and founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who will look at digging into the side of the cave.

"Once we confirm what exactly will be helpful to send or do, we will. We are getting feedback and guidance from the people on the ground in Chiang Rai to determine the best way for us to assist their efforts."

According to Musk, SpaceX and The Boring Company have "advance ground penetrating radar", that could "create an air tunnel underwater" for the children to traverse.