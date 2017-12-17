 

'I too have a nuclear button' - President Trump taunts Kim Jong Un in provocative tweet

Source:

Associated Press

My nuclear button is bigger and better than your nuclear button. That's the message from President Donald Trump to North Korea's Kim Jong Un today.

Mr Trump is tweeting in response to the North Korean leader's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire US mainland is now within striking range.

Mr Trump asks if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Mr Trump does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk.

The nuclear "football" is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.

