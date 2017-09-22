Tony Abbott says he was headbutted in 'ugly' same-sex marriage debate

Security arrangements for former Australia Prime Minister Tony Abbott might be beefed up after a same-sex marriage supporter headbutted him in Hobart.

Mr Abbott said he was walking towards his hotel when he was approached by a man yesterday.

"A fellow sung out at me - 'Hey Tony.' I turned around. There was a chap wearing a vote Yes badge," Mr Abbott told 3AW radio.

"He says 'I want to shake your hand.' I went over to shake his hand then he headbutted me.

"He wasn't very good at it I've got to say, but he did make contact.

"The only damage was a very, very slightly swollen lip."

A staffer from Mr Abbott's office tussled with the man before he ran off "swearing his head off".

"It's just a reminder of how ugly this debate is getting," Mr Abbott said.

A spokesman for the Australian Federal Police said they do not comment on the "protection arrangements for individuals".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull phoned Mr Abbott when he heard about the attack and also discussed the matter with the federal police commissioner Andrew Colvin.

Mr Abbott had been in Tasmania campaigning for the no campaign in the same-sex marriage survey along with Liberal Party colleague Eric Abetz.

Senator Abetz said it was disappointing a yes campaigner would try to assault a former prime minister.

"Must be condemned by all," he tweeted.

Labor frontbencher Penny Wong said the yes campaign was about hope, respect, and unity and all actions should reflect that.

"Violence is never acceptable," she said.

Same-sex marriage campaigner Alex Greenwich slammed the attack.

"There is no room for any disrespect either physical or verbal in this national debate," he said.