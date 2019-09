Tonga’s Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva has been medevaced to Auckland Hospital this afternoon.

Mr Pohiva, 78, has been in Vaiola Hospital in the capital Nuku’alofa for two weeks with pneumonia.

He’s been under treatment for a few years for liver cancer and recently suffered several bouts of pneumonia.

In a statement, Tonga’s Deputy Prime Minister Semisi Sika has urged the Kingdom to remember the Prime Minister in their prayers.