Tonga's main island spared full strength of Tropical Cyclone Tino

Top officials from Tonga's Ha'apai group say infrastructure is in urgent need of repair in the islands after Cyclone Tino swept past overnight.

By Koro Vaka'uta

The storm brought winds of up to 180 km/hr and torrential rain but it had weakened and moved out of the area and cyclone warnings had now ceased.

There had been no reported casualties or deaths from the storm but many areas in Ha'apai remained without power today.

Ha'apai MP Veivosa Taka said the main priority was getting power restored.

"First to connect the electrics; second, advice for the people to recover the crops, ( all the crops are damaged); and also to fix the main roads," he said.

Ha'apai Governor, the Reverend Mohenoa Puloka, said people from seaside settlements had been moved to evacuation centres last night.

"We had used the church halls throughout the villages and now the people have gone back to their homes as it's calmed down this morning but we have had a very severe night.

In 2014, Cyclone Ian had devastated Ha'apai with one person being killed, dozens injured and thousands left homeless.

The governor said the long rebuild and recovery from that storm had meant the islands fared better when Cyclone Tino hit.

"Most of the shelters were blown away by the last cyclone so the rebuild was good so the damage was limited to the road and the foreshore, the seaside."

He also said the people were lucky the storm wasn't as slow-moving as Cyclone Ian.

"Ian was very slow but Tino was very fast to pass Ha'apai. If [it] slowed to 20 km/hr then there would be damages in Ha'apai but it is very fast to move."

But Mr Taka said the main roads in the group were in bad shape.

The storm surge had caused the biggest issues with the causeway connecting the two large islands of Lifuka and Foa needing to be fixed urgently.

"There's only one road that connects the airport in Lifuka, that's where the seat of government is. Almost 50 percent of the population of these two islands, they live in Foa," said Governor Mohenoa Puloka.

He said work on the causeway would begin on Monday.

Tonga's Minister of Disaster Management, Poasi Tei, released a statement saying he welcomed the news from Ha'apai that there were no deaths.

"That is great news.

"We are grateful to all those who worked around the clock to help prepare the people for the cyclone and for them to take action accordingly," he said.

Mr Tei said there were reports of damage to infrastructure on parts of Vava'u as well and the agriculture sector again faced challenges after the storm.

The Minister said teams from Tonga Power and the Ministry of Infrastructure had been put into action.

Meanwhile survey teams will be going out tomorrow around Ha'apai and Vava'u to carry out further assessments.

The Chief Executive for the Ministry of Disaster Management, Paula Ma'u, said teams from Tongatapu would also be sent to the two islands to assist.

The National Emergency Management Committee is scheduled to meet again tomorrow to finalise recovery efforts.

A barge that was moored in Funafuti lagoon was shunted onto the beach by Cyclone Tino.

Tonga's main island of Tongatapu has been spared the full force of Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The storm was expected to pass directly over Tongatapu overnight with the capital, Nuku'alofa on track to take a direct hit, instead the cyclone just passed to the North of Tongatapu without its high winds and heavy rain.

Cyclone Tino has now weakened as it continues to move away from the islands of Tonga.

The cyclone has been downgraded to Category Two storm with winds up to 120 km/hr.

Emergency officials are meeting this morning, and have teams in the outer islands ready to start assessments

A short time ago the Cyclone Tino was around 435 kilometres East-Southeast of the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, heading southeast.

Paula Ma'u, director of Tonga's National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), told Matangi Tonga online yesterday evening that there were no casualties or injuries reported from throughout Tonga from the large cyclone.

"Our Met Office says the face of Tino was to the North where all the wind and rain was, but on the South side it turned a large blind eye on Tongatapu, even though it was so close."

"It is surprising to see the effects of nature," he said.



Nuku'alofa and Tongatapu, home to most of the Tongan population, along with nearby 'Eua, are still recovering from extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gita only two years ago.

Dozens of evacuation centres were opened in Tonga in preparation for Tino and people were being urged to hunker down as Cyclone Tino moved closer to the Kingdom.

Debris swept in by the lagoon on Tuvalu's main island, Funafuti.

Paula Ma'u said the coastal areas of Tonga have been hit hard by storm surges from Cyclone Tino, which passed over Tonga at high tide.

Nomuka, located between Ha'apai and Tongatapu, was closest to the centre of the storm.

"We will start in Tongatapu to conduct a survey exercise covering the coastal areas, and agriculture and the villages. This will also be done by our teams in Ha'apai, Vava'u and the outer islands." he said.

International flights to Tonga were cancelled or delayed on Friday and Saturday Air New Zealand flights from Auckland and Air Fiji flights from Nadi were affected. All local domestic flights were cancelled.

Airlines are rescheduling passengers for Monday.