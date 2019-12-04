TODAY |

Tongan police deny car driver drove away from serious crash that left motorcylist in serious condition

Source:  1 NEWS

Tongan police deny the driver in a serious crash with a motorcylcle which left the rider in a critical condition, drove away from the incident on Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local police say the driver pulled over to help after the horrific crash. Source: Kaniva Tonga

Video of the incident shows a black van doing a U-turn after leaving a carpark on Taufa'ahau Rd, with the motorcycle flying into shot and slamming into the van, hurling the rider into the air over the other vehicle.

As the black van pulls away, the motorcycle suddenly explodes into intense flames, sending thick black smoke into the air.

The rider is still in hospital after Monday's crash in a critical condition, local media reports.

Tongan police has denied social media reports it was a hit-and-run, saying the van's driver parked off-screen and returned to help the injured man.

The van's driver is being held in police custody, according to local media.

World
Pacific Islands
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
2
Protestors confront Otago Daily Times editor demanding answers about Samoa measles cartoon
3
Paula Bennett brings bag of fake weed to Parliament to make point on cannabis referendum
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
Opinion: I've seen the pain of Samoan mothers who have lost babies - the ODT's cartoon betrayed a nation in mourning
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:22

Opinion: I've seen the pain of Samoan mothers who have lost babies - the ODT's cartoon betrayed a nation in mourning

Man charged after cyclist dies following Auckland police pursuit crash
02:45

Measles death toll rises to 60 in Samoa with five deaths in past 24 hours

Three people hospitalised with snake bites within three hours in Queensland