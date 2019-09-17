TODAY |

Tongan PM's body heads home from New Zealand ahead of state funeral

1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands

The Tongan Prime Minister's body is on the way home ahead of a state funeral.

Akilisi Pohiva, who died in Auckland on Thursday after being hospitalised with pneumonia, had been the longest serving MP in Tonga and Prime Minister since 2014.

A procession to Whenuapai airbase included members of the Tongan cabinet, his family and the Tongan police.

The procession will follow his body into Nuku'alofa, made up of the Tongan royal family, the acting Prime Minister and others.

His body will be taken to the St George Chancery building, where he will stay for two nights ahead of his burial on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A procession to Whenuapai air base included members of the Tongan cabinet, his family and Tongan police. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex 'all the settlements' in West Bank
00:20

Inbreeding blamed as nearly 90 tigers die after rescue from Thai Buddhist temple
00:20

Seven people killed after plane carrying government officials crashes in Columbia
00:32

US releases satellite images claiming proof Iran to blame for Saudi oil field strike