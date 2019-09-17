Tongan PM's body heads home from New Zealand ahead of state funeral

The Tongan Prime Minister's body is on the way home ahead of a state funeral.

Akilisi Pohiva, who died in Auckland on Thursday after being hospitalised with pneumonia, had been the longest serving MP in Tonga and Prime Minister since 2014.

A procession to Whenuapai airbase included members of the Tongan cabinet, his family and the Tongan police.

The procession will follow his body into Nuku'alofa, made up of the Tongan royal family, the acting Prime Minister and others.