Tongan King's mother passes away in an Auckland hospital

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

The Tongan King's mother Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho has passed away overnight in an Auckland hospital.

Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, aged 90, passed away in Auckland overnight

Source: Matangi Tonga


One News understands the Queen Mother, 90, was brought to New Zealand midweek with minor health issues.


Her granddaughter and namesake Princess Mata'aho has been with her. It's understood her son King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u are currently in Niua the northernmost group of islands in Tonga.


Some of the younger Tongan royals have posted the news on Facebook - one granddaughter writing "my heart is broken in pieces".


Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho is the widow of King Taufa'ahau Tupou IV who passed away in 2006. Her eldest son King George Tupou V died in 2012 only six years after his father.

The Queen Mother is much loved in Tonga - last year there was a six day celebration to mark her 90th birthday.

