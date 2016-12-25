Tongan community struggling with losses in fatal Gisborne bus crash

The Tongan community in Gisborne and around the country came together today to mourn the loss of the two people killed in last night's fatal bus crash.

Gisborne Tongan leaders say an Auckland bus driver carrying more than 45 Tongan nationals became lost on their way to the city yesterday ending up in Napier instead.

The bus turned around but crashed down a 100 metre bank on the Wairoa to Gisborne road late at night.

"They were screaming," one survivor said.

Local Kristina Williams was one of the first on the scene.

"It's devastating," she said. "We came across people who were already on scene trying to assist. The terrain was steep, it was pitch dark."

The bus was packed full of brass band members from Mailefiki Siu’ilikutapu College.

Students and adult supportors are in the country to fundraise for their school which is on the island of Vavau.

The crash victims are understood to include Sione Taumalolo, a 12-year-old member of the band and an adult supporter.

In Christchurch, other school mates, also here on a school trip, sung in memory of Sione and took the news hard.

"We heard about the trouble," one student said. "We are all crying."

"That is life,"a teacher said. "We must accept everything."

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support the students who've been left with nothing.

The Serious Crash Unit say extracting the bus may take several days.