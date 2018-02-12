 

Tonga urged to declare state of emergency as Kingdom braces for Cyclone Gita

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

The Tongan National Disaster Committee has recommended their government declare a state of emergency as soon as possible.

The Himawari weather satellite shows the cyclone’s path in the three hours to 6.20am New Zealand Time on February 12.
Source: Japan Meteorological Agency

It comes as the Kingdom braces for a possible direct hit from a super cyclone.

Cyclone Gita is currently a Category 4 but is expected to be a Category 5 when it hits Tonga from 7pm tonight.

Ofa Fa'anunu from the Tonga Meteorological service says Gita will be the strongest cyclone on record to hit the Kingdom.

He is warning the public to go to evacuation centres as soon as possible.

The Tongan Community in New Zealand is watching on with anxiety.

"I think the worry is there, and everybody is braced to find out what the cyclone will do," Tongan Advisory Council chair Melino Maka told 1 NEWS.

"If it hits Tongatapu as a Category 5 there will be a lot of damage.

"The last time there was a cyclone, it wasn’t a Category 5 and it did a lot of damage to the shoreline," Mr Maka said.

"It's quite frightening, we just have to wait and see how the cyclone tracks."

Schools and Govt departments are closed today - shops are open and many residents are stocking up on emergency supplies and equipment. 

Tonga's Meteorological Service has issues a Hurricane Warning for Tongatapu and 'Eua, as well as damaging swell, heavy rain and flash flooding warnings.

Category-5 storms are the top of the scale, with winds of more than 252km/h.

Cyclone Winston, a Category-5 tropical cyclone which formed in February of 2016, killed 44 people in Fiji, injured 126 more and destroyed or damaged 40,000 homes.

Forecasts are currently about half and half on whether the remnant of the storm will eventually make landfall in New Zealand next week.

Barbara Dreaver

