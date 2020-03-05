Tonga reports first suspected coronavirus case; samples sent to NZ for testing

Tonga has reported its first suspected case of coronavirus, with samples from the patient being sent to New Zealand for testing.

Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa. Source: Tonga Government.

The Tongan woman is 21 years old and had recently visited Australia, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

The woman returned to Tonga after being in Sydney on Monday March 2.

Australia has 22 cases of coronavirus in New South Wales alone. Two Australians have died from the illness - one in New South Wales and another in Perth.

Tongan Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa announced the suspected case in a press conference last night.

The results for the test could be confirmed within three days, Matangi Tonga reported.

It comes as New Zealand has today confirmed its third case of the virus, with test results for another person who is showing symptoms - the spouse of the victim announced yesterday - expected later today.