TODAY |

Tonga reports first suspected coronavirus case; samples sent to NZ for testing

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonga has reported its first suspected case of coronavirus, with samples from the patient being sent to New Zealand for testing.

Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa. Source: Tonga Government.

The Tongan woman is 21 years old and had recently visited Australia, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

The woman returned to Tonga after being in Sydney on Monday March 2.

Australia has 22 cases of coronavirus in New South Wales alone. Two Australians have died from the illness - one in New South Wales and another in Perth. 

Tongan Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa announced the suspected case in a press conference last night. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The patient is unrelated to the woman who was confirmed to have the illness yesterday. Source: Breakfast

The results for the test could be confirmed within three days, Matangi Tonga reported.

It comes as New Zealand has today confirmed its third case of the virus, with test results for another person who is showing symptoms - the spouse of the victim announced yesterday - expected later today. 

The coronavirus outbreak first appeared in China and has since spread globally. Over 94,000 people have now contracted the virus worldwide, with over 3200 deaths.

World
Pacific Islands
Australia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case
2
Tonga reports first suspected coronavirus case; samples sent to NZ for testing
3
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following third coronavirus diagnosis in NZ
5
Coronavirus: Questions over group of Italian tourists' movements in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:44

Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case

Release date for James Bond film No Time To Die pushed back due to global coronavirus concerns
01:44

Italy confirms it will close schools nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak
05:03

Report calls for Government to set aside $50 million to boost pay for NZ midwives