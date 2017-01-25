Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

The Tongan Government moved quickly today to shut down a planned casino operation in the kingdom.

It follows yesterday's announcement by an American group that it has been granted the country's first gaming licence.

Red Warrior Entertainment and its American Indian owner Ronald Pate offer religion, gambling and film-making, promising much.

"We want to let everyone know that we're going to create a slate of 12 Indian films," Mr Pate said.

But they're delivering little. There's sparse information about his self-proclaimed multinational company.

1 NEWS tried to ring Mr Pate but the numbers provided go to a message service. For a company which works around the world in a number of countries it's surprisingly hard to make contact with anyone, 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver reported.

"I think it's very dubious. Unless there are other organisations with the same name that I couldn't find, I think it would lead one to be suspicious," said Professor Max Abbott of AUT's Gambling Research Centre.

The company yesterday announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a national master gaming licence, even quoting the cabinet decision number.

But today the Government said it has rejected the request for a gaming system as it's illegal in Tonga.

"Government in Tonga has said they haven't given them permission to set up a casino. So it's a little ambiguous as to what's going on," Professor Abbott said.

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.

Tonga's churches are condemning any prospect of gambling being part of that.