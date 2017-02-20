 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Tonga in mourning following the death of the King's mother

A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac considering funding pads and tampons


Naoyuki Oi may not know much English, but his delight at reaching the World Pool Masters quarter-finals was apparent regardless.

Video: 'Congratulations me!' Kooky Japanese pool player gives downright bizarre winner's interview

A map showing the location of a crash on SH1 south of Auckland

Diversions on Southern Motorway after truck crash south of Auckland

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

