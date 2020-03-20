Tonga closes border to flights and cruise ships in response to coronavirus

Tonga has closed its borders to flights and cruise ships this morning in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa and the Minister of Health made the announcement live on television.
All flights to the Pacific Island nation have been cancelled, including an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland that was due to depart a short time ago.
Meanwhile, six of the eight suspected Covid-19 cases in Samoa have returned negative.
Two outstanding results are pending.
Samoa is allowing just two flights a week to Auckland to facilitate the movement of tests.